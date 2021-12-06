Milton R. Ferrenberg, 81, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born June 23, 1940, in Latrobe, a son of the late Milton and Ethel (Aukerman) Ferrenberg.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he was an accountant at Latrobe Steel for 32 years. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, St. Vincent Social Club, the Kingston Club, and served as a past board member of the Lesco Credit Union. Some of Milton’s favorite pastimes were golfing and making sauerkraut.
He is survived by his wife of more than 59 years, Patricia Repko Ferrenberg; his sons, Alan Ferrenberg (Ursula) of Ohio, Rick Ferrenberg (Melanie) of North Carolina and Martin “Marty” Ferrenberg (Shirley) of Latrobe; his grandchildren, Rebecca Charnegie (Chris), Hanna Ferrenberg, Silvia Erskine (Ashley), Patrick Ferrenberg and Samantha Dunn (Zach); his step-grandchildren, Amanda and Jenny Conover; his great-grandchildren, Amelia Dunn, Chase Charnegie and Elliott Erskine; his brother, Warren Ferrenberg (Fran) of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe PA 15650.
A funeral Liturgy will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the funeral home chapel.
Military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will take place in the funeral home chapel immediately following the service.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
