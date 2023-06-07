Mildred V. “Peaches” Gamble Matviya, 97, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Barnes Place, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 1:16 pm
Mildred V. “Peaches” Gamble Matviya, 97, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Barnes Place, Latrobe (Derry Township).
A daughter of Roy E. and Anna Mae (Kelly) Gamble, she was born Jan. 7, 1926, in Blairsville.
Mildred was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville.
She graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1945, and during her high school years she was a majorette.
She worked at W.T. Grant before she married Mickey. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, thrift store shopping, decorating her home for every holiday, reading and doing word-search puzzles.
Surviving are two children, Patricia A. Benyo (John) of Latrobe and Dr. Thomas Matviya (Mary Ann) of McKees Rocks; a grandchild, David Benyo (Christine) of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Frances Gamble of Erie, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Nicholas “Mickey” Matviya, Nov. 7, 2009; two sisters, Jane Kaufman and Geraldine Horn, and two brothers, Robert Gamble and William Gamble.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, in SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family wishes to send a special thank-you to the staff at Barnes Place and at Excela Health Hospice, part of Independence Health System, for their care given to Mildred.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
