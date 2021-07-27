Mildred V. Bridge, 98, of Derry died peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg.
She was born Oct. 5, 1922, in Derry, a daughter of the late John F. and Catherine (Callaghan) Dunlap.
Mildred was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed celebrating holidays and special occasions with her family. Mildred also enjoyed gardening, sewing, and dancing to her favorite music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Bridge; an infant daughter, Mary Sarah; three brothers, Robert, John and Thomas Dunlap, and three sisters, Genevieve Coyle, Kathleen Schrum and Jean Stumpf.
Mildred is survived by her three daughters, Maureen Crevak (Michael) of Blairsville, Suzanne Bridge of Derry (Robert Thornton) and Melissa Neiderhiser (Donald) of Mount Pleasant; four grandchildren, Jennifer Caramellino (Jesse), Bobby Neiderhiser, Stephen Crevak (Sherrie) and Daniel Crevak; five great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kailee Caramellino and Isabella, Hunter and Nico Neiderhiser, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is private. Friends are welcome to attend the funeral Mass to be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be made in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626; Action for Animal Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at St. Anne Home for the loving care they provided.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
