Mildred R. “Mim” Zimmerman, 93, of New Florence died peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Bethlen Home in Ligonier Township. The nurses, aides and hospice group took wonderful care of her in the 200 unit.

She was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late Newton A. and Nettie (Miller) Blough.