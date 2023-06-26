Mildred R. “Mim” Zimmerman, 93, of New Florence died peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Bethlen Home in Ligonier Township. The nurses, aides and hospice group took wonderful care of her in the 200 unit.
She was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late Newton A. and Nettie (Miller) Blough.
Mim was a member of the Ligonier First Church of the Brethren and deaconess emeritus. For many years she had been a Ligonier Rural Route mail carrier.
Most of the joys of life for her came from being with family (especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren), outside doing yard work, crocheting, playing the piano and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur R. “Wib” Zimmerman; a grandchild, Sayde Panizzi; four brothers, Robert, William, Newton Jr. and Gary Blough, and five sisters, Catherine Stutzman, Margaret McDonald, Lucille Miller, Florence Myers and Ellen Miltenberger.
Mim is survived by her loving daughters, JoAnne McWherter (Tom) of Derry and Pamela Zimmerman of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Kelly Pynos (Lincoln), Thomas J. McWherter (Laura), Sarah Corridoni (Paul) and Allison Burke (Andy); four great-grandchildren, Andy Panizzi (Keeley), Mia Corridoni, Westin Corridoni and Rosalie Burke; her great-great-grandson, Anthony Panizzi, and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township, and is private for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Ligonier First Church of the Brethren.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
