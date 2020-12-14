Mildred Pearson Taylor died at 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, survived by her beloved husband, E. Gus Taylor.
She gave life to three children, Wendy Sharon, Glenn Ashton and Andrew Alexander Taylor. All three are happily married to, respectively, Dan McNulty, Cathy Taylor and Stephanie Gerwin. Mildred is also survived by her sister, Theresa Mullin, as well as five grandchildren, Andrew Homyak, Alexander Homyak, Brandon Taylor, Joel Taylor and Olivia McNulty.
She and her husband lived in an amazing home, Warmtree, surrounded by nature and everything they loved. She died of complications from a past surgery and loneliness. Sadly, her family was not able to be with her when she passed into the next life.
Born May 17, 1930, Mildred lived an incredible life, full of family, friends, work and joy. She was born into poverty and passed from those dismal times into an amazing life full of travel and extensive education, literature, love and happiness. She was a published author, an amazing educator who worked for Hempfield Area School District in the gifted program, and was a poet of regional acclaim. Her work was always insightful and caring, about nature, travel, her friends, children, her past, love and family.
Unfortunately, at this time, given the restrictions and lockdown, we will memorialize her life after we move past these troubled times. We plan on holding an outdoor celebration of her life, a happy upbeat party with wine and music and poetry. Gus, Wendy and Glenn will host the event at Warmtree, her home of so many happy years and times.
Mom’s last known unpublished work:
“The blessing of birth surrounds us. The cloak of wind is chilled. Yellows, purples, pinks; Fingers pointing to a new warmth. Tractors hum as farmers prepare for the coming bounty. Sun dims, clouds, rain … then buds and blossoms burst to glorious blooms. Earth fills with joy.”
All services will be private for family.
