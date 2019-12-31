Mildred J. Radacosky Rubino, 97, of Loyalhanna passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home.
Born July 1, 1922, in Duryea, Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Bertha (Fedor) Radacosky.
Mildred was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township), and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She enjoyed cooking and loved lunches with her family. Always interested in current events and politics, she remained up-to-date and knowledgeable of the events of the day. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Rubino; two sons, John Alan Rubino and Daryl A. Rubino; her sister, Agnes Burd, and three brothers, Eugene, Ronald and Albert Radacosky.
Mildred is survived by her son Douglas Rubino of Latrobe; five daughters, Anita Bobyak and her husband, Kevin, of Brownsville, Karen Moore and her husband, Gary, of Latrobe, Jeanne Muir and her husband, Dana, of Bear Rocks, Joanne Stahl and her husband, Daniel, of Bear Rocks and Joline Kendall of Loyalhanna; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Rubino of Raleigh, North Carolina; 10 grand-children; five great-grand-children, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Amber and Melissa, for their wonderful, compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in St. Rose Church with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
