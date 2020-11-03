Mildred Blistan Zornan Sweeney, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in her Ligonier home.
She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Matthew M. and Eva Stechko Blistan.
Mildred volunteered for many years at Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels and at the Little Shop at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Mildred was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ligonier.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two husbands, Daniel Michael Zornan and Arch Sweeney, and two brothers, Richard William Blistan and Matthew Milan Blistan (Amelia).
Mildred is survived by her best friends, her three daughters, Patricia Lynn Zornan Owens and her husband, Tom, of Ligonier, Kathleen Eve Zornan Caliendo and her husband, Mark, of Pittsburgh and Carol Jean Zornan and her wife, Carrie Ferguson, of Pittsburgh; two cherished grandsons, Thomas Daniel Zornan Owens and Zachary Daniel Zornan Ferguson; one brother, Gerald Blistan (Patricia), and four sisters, Olga Paulovkin, Rose Hoover, Darlyne Ethel Moschak and Natalie Gardner, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests memorials be made in Mildred’s memory to Ligonier Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 119 Ligonier, PA 15658 and/or St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 West Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public viewing.
Funeral arrangements are by Green-Snyder Funeral Home in Ligonier.
