Mildred A. McGuire, 93, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Brookdale Latrobe, Unity Township.
Born Oct. 29, 1929, in Pleasant Unity, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Warchol.
Millie was retired from the Westmoreland County Purchasing Department. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, its Rosary Altar Society, Funeral Choir and Women’s Auxiliary, and a volunteer at the St. Vincent Basilica Gift Shop and the St. Vincent Gristmill.
Millie had previously served on the board of the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society, was a member of the Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the AARP Latrobe Area Chapter 4907. Millie loved to bake and would give away her baked goods to family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis “Mick” McGuire of Latrobe, and six sisters, Frances Stanick, Wanda Gedzinsky, Jean Kosko, Gertrude Majewski, Ann Mudry and Stella Prohaska.
Millie is survived by two daughters, Colleen Ondriezek and husband Richard of Latrobe (Derry Township) and Sharon L. Davis and husband Patrick of Ligonier; two granddaughters, Christine Ondriezek Maclay (Cullen) and Nicole Davis Pozun (Andrew); four great-grandchildren, Corra, Carrigan and Callaghan Maclay and Penelope Pozun; sister-in-law, Janet Richwine (William), and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you, and their appreciation, for the care Millie received from the staff at Brookdale Latrobe, especially Lisa.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral Mass to be celebrated 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Private entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
