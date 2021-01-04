Michelle Lynn Johnson, 64, of Blairsville passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Latrobe. Michelle was a graduate of Blairsville High School. She faithfully attended the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, for many years. She also attended ICW Sheltered Work Shop & the Living and Learning Center, both of Indiana and Love & Light, Blairsville.
Michelle enjoyed meeting and talking to people, walking, listening to music, especially patriotic and gospel music, crafting, bingo, watching WWF wrestling, Blairsville sports events and just had a genuine love of life.
She is survived by her mother, Carol (Johnson) Lutz of Blairsville; aunt, Helen Rhodes of Blairsville; uncle, Howard Johnson of Blairsville; aunt, Georgiann Johnson of Indiana, and a special cousin, David Rhodes of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, James C. Lutz; maternal grandparents, Julian and Louella (Newhouse) Johnson, and aunts and uncles, Betty Hutton, Eleanor Matson, David Johnson, Alice and Charles Starry, David Rhodes, George Johnson and Sara Johnson.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Love & Light, c/o SS. Simon & Jude Church, 155 N. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717 or the Blairsville Historical Society, 116 E. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
