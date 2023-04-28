Michele “Missi” Denise McCrary was born Sept. 9, 1966, to the late Michael and Margaret (Hardy) Petrol in Latrobe.
Missi was the loving mother of Michael Price, Nathan McCrary, Dakota (Courtney) McCrary and Taylor McCrary, and dear sister of Margie (the late Dennis) Null and the late Sandra Reeves.
Missi loved animals. She especially loved her cat, Whiskey. In her free time, Missi enjoyed thrift shopping and finding antique, rustic and country decorations for her home.
Missi passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the age of 56. She was a resident of Maineville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Missi’s name can be made to any animal foundation of your choosing.
Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Milford, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.