Michael William Vargovich, 67, of Hostetter passed away Feb. 8, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Latrobe, a son of the late Michael George Vargovich and Joyce and his stepfather Jack Showalter of Latrobe.
He was a retired truck driver and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his daughter, Tonya Greer of Texas; his son, Michael Vargovich (Chandra) of Ohio, as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Deb Kim (Steve) of Hostetter, Patty Harr (Clark) of Latrobe, Donna Simms (Frank) of Derry and Lisa Smith (Tom) of Florida; four brothers, Jim Vargovich (Barb) of Derry, Jordan Vargovich (Dixie), Bill Vargovich (Michele) and John Showalter (Traci), all of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for April 15.
