Michael William Felker, 42, of Shelocta passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Born July 1, 1979, in Latrobe to John William and Shirley (Short) Felker, he was a 1997 graduate of Laurel Valley High School and was employed as a driver for Airgas. Mike enjoyed all outdoor activities, restoring vehicles and spending time with his family, especially his daughters.
No matter how much Mike drove at his job during the week, he was always willing to take anyone anywhere anytime. He was always happy, joking and playing around with his co-workers, always wanting everyone to also be happy.
Mike is survived by his wife of 13 years, Alysia Felker; children, Stella and Ava Felker; mother, Shirley Felker of Indiana; sisters, Linda (Ron Adams) Hostetler of Windber and Diana (Steve) Tinkey of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John William Felker.
Friends will be received by the family 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, PA 15701, where service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, with Pastor Mark Altrogge officiating.
