Michael T. Melago

Michael Thomas Melago, 70, of Foster, Virginia, formerly of Latrobe, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late Thomas and Catherine (Schott) Melago.
Prior to his retirement, Michael worked for Newport News Shipbuilding for 43 years and was a member of the design team for the Virginia Class Submarines. He was a talented carpenter and also enjoyed hunting and golfing in years past.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Ann (Steck) Melago, to whom he was a devoted husband to for more than 49 years; his sons, Michael Chad Melago of Wheeling, West Virginia, and Thomas Drew Melago of Foster, Virginia; his grandchildren, Samantha Claar and husband, Cole, of Alum Bank, Sadie Melago of New Kent, Virginia, and William Myers and wife, Allison, of Greensburg; his sister, Vicki Nevins and husband, Ron, of Williamsburg, Virginia; his sister-in-law, Janet Steck McCabe of Crofton, Maryland; his nephews, Liam and Connor McCabe of Crofton, Maryland; his niece, Ashley Steck Fetty and husband, Jason, of Williamsburg, Virginia, and his devoted dog, Maggie Mae.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
CDC guidelines regarding masks and occupancy limitations remain in place. Thanks for your understanding during these challenging times.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society at www.gmhumanesociety.org.
