Michael T. Dumnich Jr., an Army veteran born May 23, 1941, passed away peacefully in his Latrobe home on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
He is survived by his brother, Donald; his wife, Carla; three sons, Paul, Christopher and Stephen, and eight grandchildren, Paul Jr., Alexander, Thorin, Stephen, Logan, Kylee, Aurora and Cameron.
All who knew him will be left behind with the love, kindness and wisdom he shared every day of his life.
There will be no public visitations or services. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
