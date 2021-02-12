Michael Skip Conway, 60, of Greensburg passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Skip was born in Latrobe to his parents, the late Madeline Patricia (Toth) Conway and George Conway.
A man who loved to laugh, Skip spent his time enjoying the company of his close friends and beautiful family. Skip loved to spend his days off enjoying watching sports, grilling, listening to music and just living his life with his dog, Morgan, and parrot, uncreatively named Birdie. If you were lucky enough to hear him humming, you knew he was as happy as can be, humming some of his favorite Springsteen tunes and sometimes singing along to Born to Run: “Together…we can live with the sadness, I’ll love you with all the madness in my soul.”
Skip was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church and had been employed at Heartland Fabrication, Brownsville.
Skip is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Katherine (Burgett) Conway of Greensburg; his sons, Shawn (Chelsea) Conway of Delmont, Zack (Katie) Conway of Washington and his wonderful grandson, Everett (of Zack and Katie). He is also survived by his sisters, Karen (Lester) Conway Sutton, Beth (Bob) Conway Campbell and Amy (John) Conway Steeley; his in-laws, Donald and Joan Burgett, and numerous beautiful nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in Unity Chapel, Unity Township, with the Rev. Clark R. Kerr officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to Unity Chapel.
Interment will be private.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and at Unity Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
