Michael S. Zemba Jr., 35, of Derry died peacefully Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in UPMC Mercy surrounded by loved ones after suffering a stroke 42 days ago.
He was born Sept. 21, 1986, in Latrobe, the son of Michael S. Zemba Sr. and Fay L. Johnston Zemba of Derry.
Mike worked for McCullough Machine Co. of New Derry. He was a kind man who had a pure, honest, loving soul, who loved to hunt with his father, play with his dogs Hunter and Titan, weekly family nights, lock sport, going to camp and building things. He was a volunteer administrator for the Westmoreland PA 911 Fire Calls and Incidents Facebook page.
Preceding him in death were a sister, Jodi L. Zemba Newhouse, and his grandparents.
In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by his wife, Johnna L. Marks Zemba; a sister, Kelli Zemba and fiancé Michael Wood; nieces, Kaydee, Mackenzie, Devin and Brylee; nephews, Blake, Braiden and Kason; sister-in-law, Joelle Raishart (Michael), and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
