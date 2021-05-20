Michael S. Kelly, 80, of Bradenville passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC East, Monroeville.
Born March 5, 1941, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Stephen and Pauline (Stahovic) Kelly.
Mike was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. He was the owner and operator of Kelly’s Mobile Home Park, along with his wife Shirley, and the former Mike Kelly and Daughters Excavating.
He was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club. An avid hunter and fisherman, he also enjoyed gardening and being a “part-time” farmer. Mike lived his life for his family and caring for his wife and daughters.
Mike is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley A. (Kozemchak) Kelly of Bradenville; three daughters, Michelle Snyder and her husband, Samuel, of Gibsonia, Melissa Pandolph and her husband, Michael, of Duncansville, and Monique Lloyd of Lodi, California; one sister, Elizabeth Fannie and her husband, Gene, of Derry; six grandchildren, Madeleine Snyder, Cooper Snyder, Josh Pandolph, Jocelyn Pandolph, Olivia Neidigh-Lloyd and Michael Lloyd, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will be private.
