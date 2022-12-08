Michael R. “Mike” Tepley, 72, of New Alexandria passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born July 2, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late Peter “Pete” and Ann (Hrazo) Tepley.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Michael R. “Mike” Tepley, 72, of New Alexandria passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born July 2, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late Peter “Pete” and Ann (Hrazo) Tepley.
Prior to his retirement, Mike was employed by Latrobe Die Casting Co. He was also a self-employed carpenter. He was a life member of Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, the Frontier Club and the New Alexandria Ukrainian Club. He loved to hunt and fish and truly enjoyed spending time at camp in Crawford County. He always treasured the time he spent watching his grandson play hockey.
Mike is survived by his wife of more than 33 years, Linda Kurtz Tepley; his sons, Michael R. Tepley Jr. (Nicole Fitzmaurice) and Christopher McGinnis (Danielle); his grandsons, Connor McGinnis, who was the love of his life, and Dominic Tracanna; his brother, Richard Tepley (Carol); his sisters, Lorraine “Lori” McCurdy (Fred) and Kathy Seagraves (Carl); numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Cardiac Surgical Unit at Excela Health Westmore-land Hospital for their kindness.
A celebration of life will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Mannitto Golf Course Club House, 491 Bush Road, New Alexandria.
Please no flowers. The family requests memorial donations be made to a fund for the education of his grandson Connor McGinnis. Checks can be made payable to Connor McGinnis (in memo write Education Fund) and sent to Lesco Federal Credit Union, 2613 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with arrangements.
To post an online condolence please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented