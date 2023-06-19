Michael R. Batsa, 86, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Mountain View Memory Care.
Michael R. Batsa, 86, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Mountain View Memory Care.
Born Jan. 24, 1937, in Youngstown, he was a son of the late Michael W. and Julia A. (Rusnock) Batsa.
Mike was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Pevarnik Construction, L&D Construction and Dill Construction. He was a U.S. veteran, having served in the National Guard. Mike enjoyed dancing, especially to polkas.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa “Dolly” Rosko Batsa, and an infant son, Michael E. Batsa.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Jill A. Batsa and her fiance, Mike’s “best buddy,” Larry Gritzer, of Ligonier; a son and two grandsons; his brother, William E. Batsa and his wife, Janet, of Florida; his sister, Ann Stroz and her husband, Thomas, of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews, and his two granddogs, Tippee and Twinkie.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
