, 61, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.
The son of Paul H. and Arlene (Auen) Barnhart, he was born Oct. 26, 1958, in Latrobe.
Mike was employed by Delmont Builders Supply.
He graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1977. He was a member of the football team when Derry won the Foothills Championship and was a member of the wrestling team at Derry.
He helped to coach wrestling at the elementary level, was an avid hunter and fisherman, like to golf and enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Weston Kuhn.
Mike was a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club, social member of Blairsville VFW Post 5821, White Tails Unlimited and Coral Graceton Sportsmen’s Club.
Surviving are his mother, Arlene (Auen) Barnhart of Derry; four children, Jennifer Caramellino (Jesse) of Hunker, Julia Pearson (Gregory) of Moultonborough, New Hampshire; Michael M. Brooks of Blairsville and Paul Barnhart of Blairsville; three grandchildren, Weston Kuhn, Aiden Caramellino and Kailee Caramellino; four sisters, Darlene Ott of Sevierville, Tennessee; Paula Ankney (Ron) of Derry; Debbie Fay Smith of Greensburg and Karla Grimes (Lee) of Wytheville, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father on June 12, 2015, his wife, Theresa M. (Brady) Barnhart, in 2015 and a sister, Kristina Becker Duroe.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Shoemaker funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. The funeral service will be private.
Due to the pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Be prepared to wait in line until others leave.
