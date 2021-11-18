Michael Levendosky, 52, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Born July 12, 1969, in Latrobe, Michael was predeceased by his parents, Mary Ida Levendosky and Michael J. Levendosky.
He is survived by his brother, Dan Levendosky and wife Jodi of Bradenville, and sister, Michele Levendosky of Latrobe; nieces, Jamie Salas and Sarah Levendosky of Bradenville; nephew, Nicholas Levendosky of Derry; his aunts, Leona Weir of Mammoth and Wanda Tlumack of Mount Pleasant; uncle, Paul Budney of Kecksburg, as well as many loving cousins.
Mikey was a special needs individual who touched the heart of everyone who knew him.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
On line condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
