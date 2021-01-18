Michael Lee Schultheis passed away in Latrobe on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
He was born May 23, 1957, the son of Mary L. Schultheis of Lawson Heights and the late Richard L. Schultheis.
He is survived by three sisters, Carol Jean McMullen of DuBois, Barbara A. Smith, of North Tustin, California (Brian K. Kuhle), Susan M. O’Donnell of Latrobe and two brothers, Richard A. Schultheis (Carol) of Derry and David M. Schultheis (Joanne) of Pasadena, Maryland. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Roger L. McMullen and Richard L. O’Donnell.
Michael graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School and attended St. Vincent College. He subsequently earned his certificate in computer programming from computer technology in Pittsburgh and worked as a computer designer for Leybold Products in Export. He also worked as a service representative for many years at Sears in Greensburg and at Eastern Resorts in Champion. He was an avid golfer, loved to bowl, and enjoyed crossword puzzles and football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. Michael was a loving son to his mother and enjoyed, most of all, just being with his family. He will be truly missed.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
