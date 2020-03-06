Michael L. Stroz, 89, of Greensburg died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was born April 15, 1930, in Bradenville, a son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Woitkowiak) Stroz.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg. He served as a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Kennametal for 40 years. Mike enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, and especially his fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed traveling during his retirement, touring the U.S. and Europe.
Mike was an accomplished artist also. One of his watercolors depicting the old Greensburg library is still on display in the new library.
He was a member of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, both of Latrobe.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Edward Stroz.
Mike is survived by his wife, Nadia Dalson Stroz; two sons, Michael D. (Nancy) Stroz of Shrewsbury, Massachu-setts, and Christopher A. Stroz of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Michael V. Stroz and Stephen P. Stroz; a brother, Thomas Stroz of Latrobe; two sisters, Agnes Osif of Trauger and Adeline Costabile of Birmingham, Alabama, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Panachida service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Interment with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
