Michael L. Starry, 41, of Latrobe died suddenly Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 6, 1978, in Latrobe, a son of Louis E. and Carol (Felbaum) Starry of Latrobe.
Mike was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked at Technimark in Latrobe (Unity Township). He was an avid bowler and a hockey and baseball fan. He was a friend to all and loved to travel.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Jason Williams, and his daughter, Heather Starry, both of Niantic, Connecticut; his brother, Matthew L. Starry (Shannon) of Slickville; his girlfriend, Kimberly Spillar of Latrobe; six nephews, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be held at 7 p.m.
Private interment will be made in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
