Michael L. Fornari passed away peacefully Friday, July 28, 2023.
He was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Yatesboro, Armstrong County, a son of Michele and Adelaide (Curadi) Fornari, who emigrated from the region of Tuscany, Italy.
Michael was a Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Coast Guard with the S&R Unit aboard the USS/CGC Absecon AVP 23/W374. Mike was a life member of VFW Post 1989, Indiana, and the American Legion Post 523, Rural Valley. He was an inactive 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus member. During his professional career, Mike was also a member of several work-related organizations. For many years, he faithfully volunteered as an altar server for funerals at Holy Family Church in Latrobe. He retired from Robertshaw Controls Co., New Stanton, in 1993 with 34 years of service. He served as the chief industrial engineer at both the Indiana and New Stanton divisions. Later, he transferred to Texas as the manufacturing manager for the plants in Texas and Mexico. Also, Mike was the liaison for two plants in Haiti from 1978 until his retirement. Following his retirement, he acted as a consultant for three years. In addition, he went to school under the GI Bill, graduating from Drafting and Design School. Later he attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania for several years and took advanced classes in several MTM applications.
Mike loved to golf, enjoying the sport most when playing with his children, grandchildren and brothers. As an avid Pittsburgh sports team fan, he enjoyed going to games at Forbes Field, Pitt Stadium, Three Rivers Stadium and Heinz Field. Notre Dame was his favorite college team.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Hagofsky Fornari, are his children, Mark (Cindy) Fornari of Hardeeville, South Carolina, Karen (Peter) Shiner of Pittsburgh and Laura (Rayford) Jones of Port Royal, South Carolina; his grandchildren, Stephen Fornari, Nickolas Fornari, Oliver Jones and Emma Shiner; a great-grandchild, Hunter Michael Fornari, and a brother, Larry (Mary) Hagofsky.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by the following brothers and sisters: Frank Fornari, Lydia Trainer, Maria Fornari, Stephen Hagofsky, Andrew Hagofsky, Ann Hagofsky Atherton, Helen Hagofsky Metro, Frank Hagofsky, Joseph Hagofsky, Robert Hagofsky and Benedict Hagofsky.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro.
Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro.
The Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley, PA 16249, will be assisting with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to St. Mary’s Church in Yatesboro, PA 16263.
Online condolences may be made at www.carsonboyer.com.
