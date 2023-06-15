Michael L. Ciocco, 98, of Washington, Pennsylvania, formerly of Latrobe, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Standish Assisted Living.
Born May 13, 1925, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Antonio and Josephine (Ciccaglione) Ciocco.
Michael was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, where he volunteered as a lector, extraordinary Eucharistic minister, and altar server. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Army Air Forces. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Kennametal and also had been employed at the former Mosso’s Bottling Co. He enjoyed gardening and making tomato sauce, pickled peppers and wine. Michael also loved to play gin rummy and euchre with his family and poker with his buddies. His other hobbies included bowling and going to horse races at the Meadows and dog races at Wheeling Racetrack. Above all, he loved caring for his family and helping others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Domenick Ciocco and Dr. Carmen Ciocco (Eleanor), and brother-in-law, Larry Hauser.
Michael is survived by his sister, Lucy Hauser; nieces and nephews, Dave Hauser (wife Debbie), Chris Hauser, Jody Garboski (husband Matt), Kathi Wells (husband Alan), Jeff Ciocco (wife Jenny) and Tim Ciocco (wife Mary Beth); great-nieces and great-nephews, Nick Hauser (wife Maggie), Alex Cook (husband Tom), Anthony Garboski, Samantha Garboski, Abby Lancaster (husband Eric), Sam Ciocco (wife Athena), Gina Ciocco, Angelina Ciocco and Caroline Ciocco, and great-great-nephews, James, Brooks and Beckett Hauser.
Michael’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Joann Standish and her staff at Standish Assisted Living and Jackie Workman, RN, and the staff at Amedisys Hospice Care.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Friday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township, with graveside military service accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.