Michael James “Jim” Zitt Sr., 89, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Dec. 25, 1930, in Snydertown, he was a son of the late Michael Joseph Zitt and Julia (Radacosky) Zitt.
Jim was a member of St. Joseph Church, Derry. A veteran of the Korean conflict, he served in the U.S. Army. He had been employed at Teledyne-Vasco and was a member of American Legion Post No. 515 and Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club. Jim was an avid sports fan, enjoyed fishing and loved to cook. Above all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren and sharing his interests with them, having taught them all to fish and how to cook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores R. (Smith) Zitt; two brothers, John and Andrew Zitt, and six sisters, Catherine Barron, Ann Kelly, Helen Maurer, Julia Gulas, Margaret Stemmler and Mary Mickinak.
Jim is survived by one son, Michael J. Zitt Jr. and his wife, Jacqueline, of Latrobe; two daughters, Verena M. DeMary and her husband, Anthony, of Derry and Tristine A. Sanderbeck and her husband, Daniel, of Harrisburg; six grandchildren, Ryan A. DeMary and his wife, Sara, Tessa M. DeMary, Ashley M. Sanderbeck, Lindsey A. Sanderbeck and her partner, Gary Hoffman, Matthew M. Zitt and Courtney L. Zitt and her partner, Ryan Gritzer, and four great-grandchildren, Lia and Brooks DeMary, Cole Miller and Cooper Hoffman; he is also survived by a brother-in-law, Wilbur Stemmler of Pittsburgh, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Jim’s granddaughter, Ashley Sanderbeck, who moved to Latrobe to help care for her grandfather, and to ViaQuest Home Health and Hospice, Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, the staff on “2 East” at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Loyalhanna Care Center for all of their compassionate care throughout Jim’s journey.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627 or to the American Legion Post No. 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.