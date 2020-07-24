Michael J. Waldron, 57, of Latrobe died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born Nov. 15, 1962, in Latrobe, a son of the late Andrew and Jane (Lipinski) Waldron.
Prior to his disability, he worked at Chestnut Ridge Foam, Derry Township, and was a retired life member at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department and a former firefighter at Derry Borough Volunteer Fire Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew “Jake” and William Waldron, and a sister, Carol Claycomb.
He is survived by his wife, Dana L. (Metz) Waldron; his daughter, Denise A. Waldron, at home, and a sister, Jane Ann Ribblet and her husband, Harry, of Derry Township.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity.
