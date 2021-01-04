Michael J. “Spike” Hill Jr., 60, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 28, 1960, in Latrobe, he was the son of Veronica E. (Yancy) Hill of New Derry and the late Michael J. Hill.
He had a deep faith in God and was a member of St. Martin Church, New Derry.
He was a valued employee, proudly serving U.S. manufacturing for more than 40 years, and was currently employed by Technimark, Latrobe (Unity Township), as a metrologist.
Spike’s passion was music, and as a talented guitarist and singer for more than 40 years, he headed several bands including the Nightmares, M-16, Oedipus Rex and Nemesis. Family always came first, and as a dedicated son loved singing “Brown Eyed Girl” to his Mom, who held a very special place in his heart. He brought and kept his family and friends together through his gift of music and was that constant “note” that spoke to all of us, drowning out differences and making us all sing and dance with joy and laughter. His other passion was cars, and he loved working on them. He was a self-taught mechanic who in addition to cars, could repair and assemble just about anything. He also loved his trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City, where he enjoyed playing the slots and attending shows. He will be lovingly remembered for his great smile and his willingness to always help anyone in need.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Victor McCoy; a brother-in-law, Richard Shaffer, Sr.; and two nephews, Thomas Shaffer and Richard Shaffer, Jr.
Along with his mother, Spike is survived by his life partner, Laurie Fannie, of Latrobe and daughter, Taylor Stewart (David) of Blairsville; four sisters, Susan V. Campbell (Jeff) of Latrobe, Maria E. Soohey (Mike) of Latrobe, Rosalie J. Bell (Ralph) of Jeannette, and Leah M. Thomas (Mark) of Derry; his nieces and nephews, Lynda Joseph (Roy) and children, Alaina McClarren (Neal) and daughter, Katrina Mitchell (Adam), Sergio Bell, Emilio Bell, Kayla Thomas and children, Krista Thomas (Jimmy), Kassie Thomas and daughter; a great-nephew, Travis Shaffer, and his cat, Kat Kitty.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a facemask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits at the funeral home.
Because of COVID-19, the funeral Mass and interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented