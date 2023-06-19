Michael J. Sibal Jr., 60, of Stahlstown died unexpectedly Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his home.
He was born Sept. 21, 1962, in Mount Pleasant, a son of Barbara Barkley Raoufi of Macclenny, Florida, and the late Michael J. Sibal.
Mike had worked for Right Away Clearing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Dr. Jacqueline Lang; his brother, Thomas Sibal, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
