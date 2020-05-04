Michael J. Mickolay Jr., 70, originally from Derry, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Front Royal, Virginia.
He was born June 6, 1949, in Derry, the son of the late Michael J. Sr. and Katie (Kozemchak) Mickolay.
Michael was an U.S. Army veteran and spent 25 years teaching physics in Prince George’s County, Maryland, before retiring.
Michael was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 871 in Alexandria, Virginia, for 29 years, and served as president for several years. Michael was also a past president of the state of Virginia Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Mid-Eastern Atlantic region.
Michael is survived by his sister, Catherine Frances Mickolay, and two nephews, Stephen and Robert Mickolay.The family has chosen that no public services be conducted.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc. 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, to handle funeral arrangements.
