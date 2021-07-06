Michael J. Marinchak Jr., 74, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home.
Born March 19, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Michael J. Marinchak Sr. and Margaret J. Revitsky Marinchak.
Michael was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Die Casting Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Michael loved Elvis, but above all he adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Marinchak, and his in-laws, Charles S. and Jean V. Shaffer.
Michael is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlene M. (Shaffer) Marinchak; son, Michael J. Marinchak III and his wife, Trudy, of Ligonier; daughter, Tina M. Marinchak and her fiancé, John Bell, of Derry; four grandchildren, Michael J. Marinchak IV, Matthew J. Marinchak, Madison P. Marinchak and Noah Z. Marinchak; four sisters, Judith Jones, Mercedes Quidetto, Margaret Glover and Janet Hagger; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Diana Engelhart, Linda Bates, Jean Bolton and Charles Shaffer, and special nephews and nieces, C.J. Bates, D.J. Bates, Terri Harr and Elyse Jennings.
At Michael’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment is private. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
