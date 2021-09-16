Michael J. Grajcar III, 54, of Latrobe passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 27, 1967, in Greensburg.
Before his recent illness, he was employed for the last 10 years by Sunoco and 7/11. Michael was known for having a free spirit and his love of music. He was a talented musician who played many instruments. He taught himself to play, and he was involved in several small local bands. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores M. DeAngelo Grajcar; his paternal grandparents, Mike and Cecelia Grajcar, and his maternal grandparents, Frank DeAngelo and Dolores DeAngelo.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Michael J. Jr. and Barbara A. (McLoota) Grajcar of Greensburg; his aunts, and cousins.
A celebration of life will take place 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, concluding with a funeral Liturgy to be celebrated by Deacon John Zombar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
