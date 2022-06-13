Michael G. Metil, 60, of Blairsville passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 22, 1962, in Latrobe, a son of the late Michael and Dolores (Bontempelli) Metil.
Michael founded the “International Organization of Glutaric Acidemia,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children with rare disorders. The mission of the organization is to enhance early detection and prevent neurological damage of those affected by metabolic disorders and repair brain damage. He was very passionate about this nonprofit, as the inception of this organization was inspired by his son, Michael, who was born with a rare disorder.
Prior to taking care of his son full time, he was employed with Pepsi as their vice president of operations, and before that serving as a mechanical engineer. His strong engineering education led him to these positions as he had an MBA from Bucknell University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University.
His favorite pastime was being outdoors; he enjoyed fly fishing and hiking in the mountains. Michael loved to travel. He was an avid skier and traveled the world to experience different slopes. He had a special fondness for Italy, and took his elderly mother there to visit many times.
Family was very important to Michael. He was very proud of his nieces and nephews. He had a big heart and a kind soul. He will be remembered as everyone’s champion, as he had a way of giving you a confidence you didn’t realize you had. His work ethic was matched with a moral, ethical and spiritual compass that directed his actions toward those most in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Charles Metil, in 2009.
He is survived by his siblings, Mark M. Metil and his wife, Melissa, and Maria M. Craig and her husband, Eric; his nieces and nephews, Jacob Craig (Laura), Erica Brown (Ryan), Mark Craig (Maddie), Preslee Metil and Mark Metil; his great-nephews and great-niece, Camden, Cora and Crew Craig; his loving companion, Jacque Bell, and several lifelong friends he considered family.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650 (Unity Township). Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will take place in Cammal Cemetery, McHenry Township.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Central Pennsylvania Clinic, 375 S. Kishacoquillas St., Belleville, PA 17004.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
