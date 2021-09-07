Michael E. Oleyar, 77, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 29, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Andrew and Veronica (Vargo) Oleyar.
Michael was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, and was a veteran of the National Guard. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Teledyne Vasco. He was also a member of the Frontier Club, the White Eagles Society and the Twin Maples Hunt Club. Michael loved to cook and was known for his halupki. He also enjoyed polkas, cowboy movies, and was able to fix anything. He will be lovingly remembered for his great sense of humor and most especially for being his grandchildren’s biggest fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew J. Oleyar.
Michael is survived by his wife of 55 years, Frances Jioio Oleyar; four daughters, Michelle L. Albaugh and her husband, Stuart, of Latrobe, Beth Ann Dlugos and her husband, Thomas, of Latrobe, Andrea L. Fry and her husband, Lynn, of Latrobe and Nicole M. Zajdel and her husband, Stanley, of Derry; a brother, Robert G. Oleyar and his wife, Shirley, of Latrobe; his sister, Anna V. Garland and her husband, James L. Sr., of Bradenville; 11 grandchildren, Michael Cmar, Megan Younker, Matthew Albaugh, Jake Albaugh, Katie Albaugh, Gavin Belash, Riley Belash, Kenly Vick, Breanna Zajdel, Cole Zajdel and Kyle Zajdel; three great-grandchildren, Deanna Cmar, Maximus Cmar and Madison Hufford; four step-grandchildren, Shelby, Andrew, Sara and Samuel Fry, and his new puppy, Bruno.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Arnold Palmer Cancer Pavilion for their wonderful care over the years.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Parastas service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Military service will be conducted 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
Panachida service will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
