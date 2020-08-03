Michael Dean “Mick” Planinsek, 61, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 25, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward V. Planinsek Sr. and Janet J. (Jackman) Planinsek.
Mick was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. His love for the outdoors and our environment spanned his lifetime. He graduated from Penn State University with his bachelor’s degree in environmental science and went on to become a supervisor with the Department of Environmental Protection.
Always in “constant motion,” he truly lived life to the fullest, much of which was spent outdoors. He was an avid gardener, enthusiastic cyclist and loved the beauty of “the ridge.” His bike was his therapy and he thrived on long rides in nature. He loved being a part of a large family and was grateful for family traditions handed down to him, including winemaking and canning. He enjoyed golfing with family and in the league at Champion Lakes. He played volleyball with his league at the Valley School of Ligonier, and enjoyed being a ski instructor at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.
Above all, he will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful husband and father. His wife and his twin girls, Lexie and Lizzie, were his world and their welfare was his first priority. His devotion to his daughters was truly special. He loved watching, teaching and participating with them in many sports activities, from soccer, volleyball and softball when they were little to running, basketball, skiing and biking as they got older. He went to all of their sporting events and planned activities for the three of them to do together. The three of them were a joy to watch. He loved hiking, camping and traveling as a family. He will be so missed.
In addition to his parents, Mick was preceded in death by a brother, David W. Planinsek.
Mick is survived by his loving wife, Wendy J. (Heimberger) Planinsek; his daughters, Elizabeth and Alexis Planinsek; his brothers and sisters, Ed Planinsek Jr. and his wife, Marilyn, and their children, Maddie and Evan, Ken Planinsek and his wife, Beth, and their children, Bernie, Kali, Patrick and Sean Michael, Lisa Singer and her husband, Marty, and their children, Jimmy, Jenny and Jacob, Lori Rodgers and her husband, Shawn, and their daughter, Natalie, Nina Enfinger and her husband, Billy, and their children, Amelia, Will, Joshua and Sam; his sister-in-law, Cindy Planinsek, and her children, David and Abby and her husband, Adam, and their children, Bennett and Jackman; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and William Heimberger; his sisters-in-law, Tracy Heimberger and her spouse, Barbara Hagins, and their children, Sarah and Scott, and Rebecca Maiman and her husband, Jon, and their daughter, Evelyn.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, at reduced capacity, with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To provide another opportunity to remember Mick, family and friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Planinsek Pavilion on Pavilion Lane, Latrobe. Realizing these are difficult times, the “open air” of the pavilion will afford an opportunity for those who were not able to make it to the funeral home, or those more comfortable in an open setting, to express their condolences to the family. Please observe all current medical guidelines of wearing a mask at all times and social distancing at the funeral home, church and the pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center or the Alzheimer’s Association.
