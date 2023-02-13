Michael Carmen Paone

Michael Carmen Paone, 56, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital from complications of pneumonia and aspergillosis, a complicated lung infection he battled the last few years.

Born June 28, 1966, in Washington, D.C., he was a son of Dianne Gamble Paone and the late Fred J. Paone.