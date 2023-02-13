Michael Carmen Paone, 56, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital from complications of pneumonia and aspergillosis, a complicated lung infection he battled the last few years.
Born June 28, 1966, in Washington, D.C., he was a son of Dianne Gamble Paone and the late Fred J. Paone.
Michael was a member at Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe. He had a passion for history, especially the French and Indian War. He made it a point to take his children to every fort they passed on their adventures. He could fix absolutely everything and was humble about it, thinking everyone knew how to do it too.
He was an avid supporter of the printed newspaper and often was referred to as a walking encyclopedia. He made everyone feel important and heard. He could talk about and did talk about anything to anyone. Whenever someone would share a thought or piece of information with him, his response was always, “I just read an article in the paper about that.”
He loved life and was always the life of the party. He lived by his own rules. Most importantly though was his family. He was so proud of his children, and he loved his wife with his whole heart.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother Pauline Stynchula; sister-in-law Pamela Hoffman-Burke, and nephew Stephen J. Burke.
In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his wife, Mary C. Hoffman Paone; his sons, of whom he was so proud, Michael David Paone and Carmen Frederick Paone; sister, Jill Paone-Simmons; mother-in-law, Patricia A. Hoffman; brother-in-law, Charles T. Hoffman Jr.; sister-in-law Becky Davis (Tom); nephew Mark A. Burke Jr. (Jill Roberts); great-nieces, Calli, Cammi and Baylee Burke; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, and his loving cat, Daisy.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, especially nurse Carey.
