On the morning of Jan. 11, 2021, the world lost Michael B. Kostelnik, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He was an active member of the St. Vincent Basilica Parish (Latrobe), a lifetime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks (Latrobe Lodge No. 907), a World War II veteran and an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing with his many friends.
A native and lifetime resident of Westmoreland County, he was born in Whitney in 1923, the son of Michael and Anna Kostelnik. He has four sisters, Frances Steele, Evelyn Smolleck, Ann Nicolai (deceased), Bernice Frank, and one brother, Regis Kostelnik.
Michael was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Indianapolis and later aboard the USS Custer APA-40. As Yeoman 1st Class, he saw action in Kwajalein, Eniwetok, Saipan, Guam, Leyte, Lingayen, Luzon, La Paz-Zambales, Okinawa and Iwo Jima.
Upon his return from the South Pacific, Michael married Marie Kutzer. They had been happily married for the past 75 years and have five children. Michael is survived by his wife, Marie; daughters, Linda Kostelnik of Latrobe and Michele Nicol (Dave) of Derry; sons, Michael Kostelnik (Esther) of Erie, and Kevin Kostelnik (Lori) of Ligonier; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Kostelnik.
Michael worked for Latrobe Steel Company (Timken) from 1941 to 1985. Upon his retirement, Michael enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening with Marie, golfing with friends, and exploring the outdoors fishing and hunting.
Per family wishes, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please submit memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, Latrobe.
