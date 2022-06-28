Michael Armel Patterson, 82, of Ligonier passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh.
Born March 20, 1940, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Lawrence Irving and Doris Marie (Wegley) Patterson.
Mike graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1958 and was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe, where he was proud of his perfect attendance pins.
Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 11, 1958, for four years and was honorably discharged after serving on the USS Canberra. Until June 1964, he served in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
He enlisted the U.S. Army in November 1964 and attended basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Lee, Virginia. Mike served eight years, including time overseas in Thailand, Germany, Vietnam and Japan. He was retired disabled in 1972 and received the Vietnam Service, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, and National Defense medals.
Mike was a member of the American Legion Byers-Tosh Post 267, Ligonier, the VFW and the DAV. Over the years, he enjoyed memberships at the Greek, Slovak and White House clubs in Snydertown. Mike loved to garden and cook, and he had a keen memory for storytelling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn M. Baker Patterson; two brothers, Lawrence I. Patterson Jr. and Fred K. Patterson, and two sisters, Mary Ann Thomas and Doris Jean Patterson.
Mike is survived by a sister-in-law, Helen L. Patterson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike so enjoyed his home in Ligonier and his neighbors, although he had spent the last few years receiving palliative care through the Veterans Administration at the H.J. Heinz Campus, Community Living Center, in Aspinwall. The care Mike received at the VAMC in Pittsburgh, clinics and the CLC was exceptional. His family would like to thank all who cared for him. He will be missed greatly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating. The service will begin with military honors conducted by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented