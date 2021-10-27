Michael A. Garufi, 67, of Unity Township died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born March 6, 1954, in Latrobe, a son of the late John S. and Hazel C. (Montgomery) Garufi.
Mike owned and operated Clearview Auto Repair in Latrobe. He enjoyed fishing and bass tournaments and also enjoyed cars and car shows.
He had been a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Latrobe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jody M. Olson Garufi, and a brother, John Garufi Jr.
Mike is survived by his son, Chad M. Garufi of Unity Township; a brother, Carl Garufi and wife Cindy of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
A private visitation and service were held in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity.
Interment followed in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
