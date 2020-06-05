Michael A. Caranese, 69, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born on April 26, 1951, in Jeannette, a son of the late Michael J. and Shirley (Pearson) Caranese.
Michael served in the United States National Guard, and prior to retirement he was a produce manager for Shop ‘n Save in Latrobe. He enjoyed fishing, playing racquetball, watching Westerns, and was an avid car buff.
He is survived by his loving life partner of 40 years, Iraletta B. Snyder; his stepsons, Mark Snyder and Michael Snyder (Brinn); his sister, Shelly Tressitte (Fred); his stepgrandchildren, Tanner, Jacob, and Reid; his nephew, Tom McCabe (Justine), and his loving dog, Bella.
Private interment took place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals at P.O. Box 814, Latrobe PA 15650 or online at www.afashelter.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
