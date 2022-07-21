Merle W. Hissem Jr., 75, of Latrobe passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hempfield Township.
Born March 20, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Merle W. Hissem Sr. and Laura A. Piper Hissem Cole.
Merle worked as a mechanic and body repairman. He was a life member at St. Joseph Social Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 and Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department Firemen’s Club. Merle was a NASCAR enthusiast, local sports fan and enjoyed playing in his bowling league.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy and Larry J. Hissem, and a sister, Maxine Upholster.
Merle is survived by two sons, Sean M. Hissem and Merle W. Hissem III; five brothers, Dennis A. Hissem, Charles W. Hissem and his wife, Sue, Richard L. Hissem and his wife, Nancy, David R. Hissem and Jeffrey L. Hissem; four sisters, Peggy A. Hildenbrand, Cindy K. Berry and her husband, Steve, Diane F. Hissem and Dorothy S. Quinn; a sister-in-law, Cathy Hissem, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the F.O. Eagles Aerie 01188 will conduct a memorial service at noon in the funeral home.
Interment is private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
