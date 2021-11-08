Merle Edward Harr, 82, of Mount Pleasant Township died suddenly Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Latrobe, the son of the late Merle David and Goldie (Myers) Harr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sanderson Harr, on Jan. 27, 2020, 10 days after they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, William and Violet Sanderson; a sister, Eileen Boring, and brother-in-law, Robert Boring, and a number of cousins.
A graduate of Latrobe High School, Merle excelled in woodworking and craftsmanship. As a young man, he drove a school bus while operating a dairy farm on land now occupied by Kennametal in Unity Township. In 1965, he and his wife purchased land in Mount Pleasant Township and started Meretty Farm, the dairy farm they operated together for many years. Prior to retirement, he also worked as a crane operator at Latrobe Steel, operated heavy equipment for private construction jobs and drove a coach bus for Mountain View Tour Ways.
Merle and Betty were active 4-H leaders, and together operated Meretty Farm Kitchen, a food trailer that was a familiar sight at the Westmoreland Fair. Together, they were leaders of the 4-H Travel All Cultural Exchange Program from 1979 to 2017. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Trauger. His favorite past times included tractor pulling, traveling, collecting model tractors, and hunting.
He is survived by his son, Merle Jacob Harr and his wife, Robin Acton; daughter Darlene Harr and daughter Dorothy Harr Testa and her husband, Mark Testa, all of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Jacob Harr and wife Jennifer of New Stanton, Nicholas Harr and wife Christine and Adam Harr of Latrobe, Krystal Rose Pizarchik and husband Clinton of Mount Pleasant Township, Justene Testa MacCauley and husband Christopher of Atglen and Amy Studer and husband Mark of Dublin, Ohio. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Emmett and Rosalina Sellers, Lily Harr, Camden Pizarchik and Chloe and Tyler Studer. He will be greatly missed by his constant canine companion, Rocky.
Family and friends are invited to call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Reformed Cemetery, Trauger.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 56, Pleasant Unity, PA 15676, or the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
