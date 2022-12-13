Mercedes “Cede” Dellovechio, 89, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Barnes Place, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Born Feb. 25, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Frances A. (Burke) Sullivan.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mercedes “Cede” Dellovechio, 89, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Barnes Place, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Born Feb. 25, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Frances A. (Burke) Sullivan.
Mercedes was a member of St. Rose Roman Catholic Church, where she was active with the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers and St. Rose Seniors. Throughout the years, she had been employed at Latrobe Construction and the former Murphy’s 5 & 10. Cede was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, who relished every moment spent together with relatives and many close friends, especially her card club. In earlier years, she enjoyed baking family-favorite holiday treats (her nut rolls were renowned), many summers of family RV camping (often with the Eazy Livers Club), vacation travels to most U.S. states including Alaska and Hawaii, and even a memorable visit to Ireland (of her Sullivan heritage). She also was an avid bingo player. While living at Barnes Place these past years, she was especially grateful for all the caring staff, and even developed a newfound joy creating decorative crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles J. Dellovechio, and her son-in-law, Michael Mizikar III.
Mercedes is survived by her three children, Daniel J. Dellovechio and his wife, Paulette, of Omaha, Nebraska, Linda M. Mizikar of Hickman, Nebraska, and John M. Dellovechio of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Andrea, Michael IV, Monica, Melanie, Tara and Kassidy; six great-grandchildren, Lillionna, Lila, Jaxon, Cayden, Quinn and Jason; her special niece and goddaughter, Karen Ulishney, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Barnes Place for their loving care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, with the Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented