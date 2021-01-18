Melville Hershey Little II, 73, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at home.
He was born June 3, 1947, in Pittsburgh, to the late Melville Hershey Little and Ethel May (Olewine) Little.
As a graduate of Geneva College, he had worked as an industrial engineer at Bethlehem Steel, Johnstown America and the Association of American Railroads. He was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon D. Little Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anita Louise (Edsall) Little; three children, Rebecca (Little) Agostoni and her husband, Erik, Courtney (Little) Baum and her husband, Robert, both of Latrobe, and Michael Little and his wife, Brooke, of Holly Springs, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Ethan, Nolan, Roman and Warren Agostoni, Korbyn Baum, Emma and Abby Little; two sisters, Candace J. Little and Pamela E. McCaulley and her husband, Mark, both of Louisville, Ohio; two nieces, Meghan and Kaitlyn, and many dear friends.
Visitation and services will be private. A funeral service will be held in the Unity Chapel, Unity Township, with Pastor Ronald Durika officiating.
Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
