Melody Wells Castellani, 58, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2021, from cancer.
She was born March 13, 1963, in Erie, daughter of the late Jason and Mildred (Watral) Wells.
Melody was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School and made her home in Latrobe for the past 40 years. Melody was an avid lover of all animals and rescued many over the last several years. She enjoyed shopping and had many collections that she enjoyed.
Melody was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister.
She is survived by her fiancé, Mark Tamer; sisters, Marilyn (Ed) Buchwald and Patty (Larry) Meuhl; nieces, Caitlin and Julianna Buchwald, and nephew, Ben Buchwald.
Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
