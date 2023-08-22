Melissa Vitale Edmonds, 64, of Bradenville died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at West Penn Hospital.
Melissa was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, great-aunt and dear friend. She was a kind, generous person and will be missed by many.
Born Sept. 4, 1958, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Helen (Krinock) and Anselmo Vitale.
Melissa graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1977. She was dedicated to serving others with an infectious smile while waitressing at Pizza Hut (Unity Township), Catfish Charlies (Phoenix), Sundial Café and Alberto Ristorante (Carefree, Arizona). She worked compassionately for the last few years at Passavant Memorial Homes (Bradenville). She was a volunteer at Derry Community Pool and a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Derry.
Melissa happily lived in Cave Creek, Arizona, for 30 years. She treasured her time with her two Labs, Lars and Seal. Melissa enjoyed family events, holiday gatherings, and concerts. She spent her free time shopping, gambling, singing in the church choir, sitting on her front porch and getting together with friends. On most of these occasions, you could find her with a cup of coffee in hand.
Melissa is survived by her best friend and partner, Steve Edmonds. She was a wonderful sister to Denise McGill and husband Stephen of Coraopolis, Selma Patterson and husband James of Derry and Nicole Smith and husband Chris of Wexford. She was loved by her nieces and nephews: Tanya, John, David, Sarah, Rachel, Jessica, Matthew, Austin and Owen. Melissa was a caring godmother to David McGill and Owen Smith. She is also fondly remembered by special cousins, numerous friends and cherished relatives.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Sam Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be held at a future date in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627, or Passavant Memorial Homes, Family of Services, 100 Passavant Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
