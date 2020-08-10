Melinda D. Hawk, 46, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Melinda was born Aug. 15, 1973, in Latrobe, a daughter of Robert D. And Deborah (Kantoris) Hoyle. She married Larry James Hawk Jr. on Sept. 11, 1999.
Melinda was a devoted wife, a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 1991, and was employed at Body By Cochran, Greensburg.
Melinda will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 20 years, Larry James Hawk Jr.; her parents, Robert D. and Deborah (Kantoris) Hoyle; sister, Kristie Hoyle, and niece Hope Gockel. Melinda will also be forever loved and remembered by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and dear friends.
“Melinda, If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever! I Love you more!” — Larry
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (www.fergusonfunerals.com).
At Melinda’s request, there will be no viewing, visitation or service. Memorial donations may be offered to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or your local animal shelter in memory of Melinda’s love for Emma and Zoey.
