Melinda A. Murty, 50, of Pittsburgh (formerly of Derry) died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 21, 1969, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William J. and Anna Jane (DeGrandis) Murty.
Melinda was a registered nurse who worked for the UPMC health system. She was a “great” aunt to all of her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Melinda is survived by her sisters, Michelle “Shelly” Mucci (Lenny) of Blairsville and Anne Berzinski (Blaise) of Pittsburgh; her brothers, Thomas E. Murty (Monica) of Derby, Kansas, and James W. Murty (Eve) of Arlington, Virginia; her boyfriend, John Mandarino; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and her beloved dogs, Rudy and Bailey.
Friends will be recieved 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
