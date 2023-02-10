Maureen Donnelly Buckwalter, 90, of Unity Township passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side.
She was born March 9, 1932, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the late Bernard and Alice (Knust) Donnelly.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Maureen Donnelly Buckwalter, 90, of Unity Township passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side.
She was born March 9, 1932, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the late Bernard and Alice (Knust) Donnelly.
Maureen graduated from McCaskey High School in 1949 and worked briefly for the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal before marrying and becoming a stay-at-home mom. Much of her life was devoted to caring for her special needs son, Paul (whom she called her “gift from God”), and being an advocate for the special needs community. Maureen was heavily involved in the Arc of Westmoreland County and was instrumental in developing educational and recreational programs to enrich the lives of children with developmental challenges. She was the recipient of numerous awards from the Arc, including the Volunteer of the Year Award (1996), the People First Award (2001) and the prestigious Mary Jane Glass Lifetime Achievement Award (2005).
Maureen enjoyed cooking for her family, doing her morning crossword puzzle, playing bridge with her friends, and never missed an episode of her favorite game show, “Jeopardy!” She was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe for many years.
Maureen was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Kathleen Donnelly, and precious grandson Jacob Manalo.
She is survived by her half brother, Michael Donnelly; two daughters, Tracy Vaughn (Jim) and Lori Manalo (Al); two sons, David (April) and Paul Buckwalter; six grandchildren, Bryan and Gregory Vaughn (Natalie), Allison and Isabella Manalo, Tyler Buckwalter (Alasha) and Abigail Buckwalter-Ingram (Robert), and four great-grandchildren, Lincoln Vaughn and Collin, Izaak and Oliver Buckwalter.
Maureen wanted to be sure to thank her devoted caregivers, the wonderful nurses of Excela Hospice, and especially her daughter-in-law, April Buckwalter, for her kind and compassionate care during her final years.
Maureen’s family takes comfort in knowing she is surrounded by loved ones and in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Maureen’s family will receive friends 12:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the church sanctuary.
Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Achieva, 5129 Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601, or online at https://www.achieva.info/?form=FUNUGABXCCJ.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been assisting the family with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented